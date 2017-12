BRIEF-TMX Group - Toronto Stock Exchange's Financings Raised In Nov. 2017 Down 49 pct vs Nov. 2016

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd:

* TMX GROUP EQUITY FINANCING STATISTICS - NOVEMBER 2017

* TMX GROUP LTD - TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE‘S TOTAL FINANCINGS RAISED IN NOV 2017 INCREASED 42% FROM PREVIOUS MONTH, BUT WERE DOWN 49% COMPARED TO NOV 2016

* TMX GROUP - TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE‘S TOTAL FINANCINGS RAISED IN NOV 2017 INCREASED 31% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS MONTH, BUT WERE DOWN 1% COMPARED TO NOV 2016

* TMX GROUP LTD - TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAD 14 NEW ISSUERS IN NOVEMBER 2017, COMPARED WITH 22 IN PREVIOUS MONTH

* TMX GROUP LTD - TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAD 12 NEW ISSUERS IN NOVEMBER 2017, COMPARED WITH FOUR PREVIOUS MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: