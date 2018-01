Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tocagen Inc:

* TOCAGEN SAYS ESTIMATE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE ABOUT $89.0 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017 - SEC FILING

* TOCAGEN - ESTIMATE TOTAL CASH USED IN 2018 TO FUND OPERATIONS, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, DEBT AMORTIZATION TO NOT EXCEED $50.0 MILLION