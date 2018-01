Jan 17 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc:

* ‍NOTES HAVE A COUPON OF 4.350% AND WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY ON FEBRUARY 15 AND AUGUST 15, COMMENCING AUGUST 15, 2018​