BRIEF-Toll Brothers Reports Q1 Earnings Of $0.83 Per Share

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc:

* TOLL BROTHERS REPORTS FY 2018 1ST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 28 PERCENT TO $1.18 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.4 BILLION TO $7.4 BILLION

* SEES FULL FY 2018 DELIVERIES OF BETWEEN 7,800 AND 8,600 UNITS

* ‍BACKLOG VALUE AT FIRST-QUARTER END ROSE TO $5.58 BILLION, UP 28%​

* SEES SECOND-QUARTER DELIVERIES OF BETWEEN 1,825 AND 1,925 UNITS

* EXPECTED DIP IN COMMUNITY COUNT IN Q1 WILL CONTINUE IN Q2

* ‍COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR FULL FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25%​

* TAX REFORM RESULTED IN A $31.2 MILLION ONE-TIME BENEFIT IN Q1

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.18 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $6.92 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)