Feb 1 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc:

* TOLL BROTHERS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $9.86 MILLION VERSUS $12.2 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* TOLL BROTHERS INC SAYS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROBERT TOLL'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.8 MILLION VERSUS $8.4 MILLION IN FY 2016