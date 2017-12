BRIEF-Toll Brothers Says Not Seen Change In Buyer Behavior Amid Tax Reform

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc:

* Q4 PROFIT, REVENUE MAINLY HURT BY DELAY IN CLOSING 3 CONDO UNITS, WILL NOW BE DELIVERED IN Q1 - CONF CALL‍​

* ON CORPORATE SIDE OF TAX REFORM, ENCOURAGED BY POTENTIAL REDUCTION IN CORPORATE TAX RATE - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​

* TOLL BROTHERS - THE ISSUE OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN LOOMING FOR MONTHS AND WE HAVEN‘T SEEN A CHANGE IN OUR BUYERS’ BEHAVIOR - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​

* TOLL BROTHERS - OUR BUYERS ARE GENERALLY NOT TAX DRIVEN WHEN IT COMES TO BUYING OUR HOME - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​

* TOLL BROTHERS - REAL ESTATE TAX AND STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION NOT BEING HELPFUL TO BUYERS, ESPECIALLY IN OUR COASTAL REGIONS - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​

* TOLL BROTHERS - WE‘VE HAD A LITTLE MORE COST INCREASE IN HOUSTON BECAUSE OF THE HURRICANE, NOT SEEN AN IMPACT ON SALES - CONF CALL‍​

* TOLL BROTHERS- HURRICANE HAS RAISED COSTS, INCREASED TIME TO BUILD SOME HOMES IN HOUSTON, SAME ISSUE IN FLORIDA, ALTHOUGH NOT TO THE SAME EXTENT

* WE'RE ALSO EVALUATING OPPORTUNITY TO CREATE OR ACQUIRE AN OFF-BALANCE-SHEET LAND FUND OR LAND COMPANY‍​ - CONF CALL