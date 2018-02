BRIEF-Toll Brothers Says Not Seen Much Correlation Between Demand, Interest Rates

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc:

* TOLL BROTHERS -CHANGES IN STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTIONS, MORTGAGE INTEREST DEDUCTION NOT BEING MENTIONED BY OUR BUYERS EVEN IN HIGH TAX STATES- CONF CALL

* TOLL BROTHERS - NOT SEEN MUCH CORRELATION BETWEEN DEMAND AND INTEREST RATES AS LONG AS RATES MOVES ARE GRADUAL AND IN TANDEM WITH AN IMPROVING ECONOMY‍​

* TOLL BROTHERS - Q1 BUILDING COSTS ARE UP MODESTLY, PRETTY MUCH ALL DRIVEN BY ABOUT $2,000 ‍​RISE IN LUMBER PRICES FOR CO - CEO ON CONF CALL Further company coverage: