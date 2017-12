Dec 12 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES POSITIVE PRE-IND MEETING WITH FDA FOR TNX-102 SL (CYCLOBENZAPRINE HCI SUBLINGUAL TABLETS) AS A CLINICAL CANDIDATE FOR AGITATION IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* PLAN TO SUBMIT TNX-102 SL IND FOR AGITATION IN ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE IN Q1 OF 2018