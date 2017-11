Nov 10 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc

* Says ‍agrees to enter into a $12.5 million note purchase agreement with option for additional $5 million​

* Says ‍notes will have a 2-year term​

* Says ‍notes to bear interest at 2% per annum for first 90 days, 10% per annum for next 90 days, and 15% per annum for remaining duration of term​