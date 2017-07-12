FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
24 天前
BRIEF-Top Ships announces joint ventures and new vessel employment
2017年7月12日 / 下午1点16分 / 24 天前

BRIEF-Top Ships announces joint ventures and new vessel employment

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc:

* Top Ships Inc announces joint ventures and new vessel employment

* Top Ships Inc - ‍entered into two joint venture agreements, on a 50-50 basis, with Gunvor Group Ltd​

* Top Ships Inc - ‍agreements for two 50,000 DWT product tankers M/T Eco Holmby Hills and M/T Eco Palm Springs​

* Top Ships Inc - ‍tankers are currently under construction in Hyundai with expected deliveries in first and second quarters of 2018, respectively​

* Top Ships Inc - ‍upon their delivery from Hyundai, each of two product tankers will enter into time charter employment with Clearlake Shipping Pte Ltd​

* Top Ships Inc - ‍time charter employment with Clearlake for three years firm plus two additional option years​

* Top Ships Inc - ‍total potential gross revenue backlog from contracts is estimated to be about $55 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

