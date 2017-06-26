BRIEF-Top Ships says post reverse stock split, co's cash and cash equivalents is about $4.2 mln

June 26 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc

* Reports updated financial information giving effect to reverse stock split on june 23, 2017

* As of June 23, 2017, post reverse stock split, co's cash and cash equivalents is approximately $4.2 million (or $2.91 per share)

* Book value of vessels, net: approximately $123.4 million as of june 23

* Co's debt outstanding balance as of june 23 approximately $113.8 million

* Co's number of shares outstanding as of june 23 is 1.44 million