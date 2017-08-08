BRIEF-Topbuild posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.67/shr from continuing operations

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Topbuild Corp

* Topbuild reports strong second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $474.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $478.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Topbuild Corp - ‍remaining $20 million share repurchase balance is expected to settle no later than end of Q1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: