BRIEF-TopBuild To Acquire USI In All-Cash Transaction Valued At $475 Million

March 2 (Reuters) - TopBuild Corp:​

* TOPBUILD TO ACQUIRE USI IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $475 MILLION

* TOPBUILD CORP - DEAL ‍EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN 12-MONTH PERIOD AFTER CLOSE​

* TOPBUILD CORP - ‍ANTICIPATE $15M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES FROM DEAL

* TOPBUILD CORP - ‍DEAL EXPECTED TO ENHANCE PRO FORMA EBITDA MARGIN AND FREE CASH FLOW PROFILE ​

* TOPBUILD CORP - PLANS TO FUND THIS TRANSACTION USING PROCEEDS FROM A $350 MILLION BOND ISSUANCE

* TOPBUILD - ALSO PLANS TO FUND DEAL USING PROCEEDS FROM $100 MILLION FROM A DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN COMMITMENT

* TOPBUILD CORP - ‍ AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE UNITED SUBCONTRACTORS HAS BEEN APPROVED BY TOPBUILD'S BOARD​