Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tor Minerals International Inc:

* TOR MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO DEREGISTER ITS COMMON STOCK

* SAYS BOARD APPROVED VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION OF ITS DUTY TO FILE REPORTS WITH SEC &VOLUNTARY DEREGISTRATION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* SAYS ‍BOARD CONCLUDED COSTS RELATED TO OPERATING AS REPORTING CO, AND ATTENDANT DEMANDS ON MANAGEMENT, ARE NOT JUSTIFIED BY LIMITED BENEFITS​