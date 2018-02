Feb 13 (Reuters) - Torchlight Energy Resources Inc:

* TORCHLIGHT ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $4.5 MILLION IN UNSECURED PROMISSORY NOTES

* TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC - PROMISSORY NOTES BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 12 PCT PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON APRIL 10, 2020