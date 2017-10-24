FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 晚上9点26分 / 更新于 13 小时内

BRIEF-Torchmark Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $1.29

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Torchmark Corp

* Torchmark Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.23 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $4.77 to $4.83 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.29

* Torchmark Corp qtrly ‍total revenue $1,046 million versus $990​ million

* Torchmark Corp - ‍ projects net operating income from continuing operations per share will be from $5.00 to $5.25 for year ending december 31, 2018​

* Q3 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $5.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
