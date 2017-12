Dec 20 (Reuters) - Torchmark Corp:

* TORCHMARK SAYS CHANGE IN ITS RECORD KEEPER NECESSITATED A BLACKOUT PERIOD FOR THE TORCHMARK CORP SAVINGS & INVESTMENT PLAN - SEC FILING

* TORCHMARK SAYS BLACKOUT PERIOD FOR SAVINGS & INVESTMENT PLAN BEGAN AT 3:00 P.M. CT ON NOV 22 AND ENDED AT 2:00 P.M. CT ON DEC 20 Source: (bit.ly/2CM2xFM) Further company coverage: