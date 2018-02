BRIEF-Torex Posts Q4 Loss Of $0.31 Per Share

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* TOREX ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES - REVENUE TOTALLED $40.8 MILLION AND COST OF SALES TOTALLED $34.1 MILLION, OR $1,086 PER OUNCE OF GOLD SOLD FOR THE QUARTER

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES - GOLD SOLD FOR QUARTER TOTALLED 31,398 OUNCES SOLD FOR TOTAL PROCEEDS OF $40.3 MILLION AT AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE OF $1,284/OUNCE