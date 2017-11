BRIEF-Torex Q3 net loss totalled $0.02 per share​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Torex reports third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Qtrly ‍mine production in quarter, 8,686 kt, averaged 94,413 tpd, an increase of 4% over prior quarter​

* Qtrly net loss totalled $0.02 per share​

* Torex Gold Resources - ‍discussions are underway with Federal Police (Gendarmerie) to provide security personnel to ELG mine site in Mexico​

* Says ‍revenue totalled $100.5 million and cost of sales totalled $83.4 million, or $1,066 per ounce of gold sold for quarter​

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍expect ELG mine site blockade to be resolved in “near term​”

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $109.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍with recent ELG site blockade, company is expecting to produce less than 300,000 ounces of gold for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: