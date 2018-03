Feb 28 (Reuters) - Torstar Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $169.3 MILLION VERSUS $188.4 MLN‍​

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $15 MILLION‍​