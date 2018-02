Feb 7 (Reuters) - Toscana Energy Income Corp:

* DEAL FOR ‍TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $4.75 MILLION SUBJECT TO NORMAL INDUSTRY CONDITIONS​

* ‍FOLLOWING CLOSING , CORPORATION IS EXPECTED HAVE APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION AVAILABLE ON ITS CREDIT FACILITIES​

* TOSCANA ENERGY- ENTERED PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT TO SELL A PORTION OF ITS NON-CORE, NON-OPERATED NATURAL GAS WEIGHTED ASSETS IN WEST CENTRAL ALBERTA​