FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-Toshiba comments on benefits of joint stipulation with SanDisk
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 晚上10点15分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Toshiba comments on benefits of joint stipulation with SanDisk

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp

* Toshiba - Co and SanDisk/Western Digital have reached agreement that removes need for further action by court on SanDisk's request for preliminary injunction

* Toshiba Corp - Agreement does not require toshiba to recognize SanDisk's claims over its consent rights to transfer of Toshiba's memory business

* Toshiba Corp says remains intent on soon entering into a definitive agreement for sale of its memory business with one of bidders

* Toshiba Corp - Parties have agreed that Toshiba will publicly announce, within 24 hours, signing of any agreement that contemplates a "closing

* Toshiba - ‍Agreement does not obligate Toshiba to provide notice regarding transactions undertaken in ordinary course of its nand flash memory business​

* Toshiba Corp - Stipulation will remain in effect until 60 days after international arbitration panel has been formed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below