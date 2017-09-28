BRIEF-Total Energy files a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc:
* Total Energy Services Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018
* Total Energy Services Inc - been informed that TSX has accepted its notice to make normal course issuer bid
* Total Energy Services - in connection with normal course issuer bid, which will commence on october 2, 2017, total may purchase up to 500,000 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: