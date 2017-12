Touchstone Exploration Inc:

* TOUCHSTONE TO COMPLETE A $5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND INCREASE 2018 DRILLING PROGRAM TO 10 WELLS

* TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION-INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT OF ABOUT 2.7 MILLION STG TO FINANCE EXPANSION OF TOUCHSTONE‘S 2018 DRILLING PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: