1 个月前
BRIEF-Tourmaline expects average Q2 production volumes of 235,000 to 240,000 boepd
2017年7月4日 / 晚上9点06分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Tourmaline expects average Q2 production volumes of 235,000 to 240,000 boepd

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 4 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp:

* Tourmaline updates Q2 2017 activities

* Currently operating 10 drilling rigs and will ramp to full 18 rig fleet during first half of July​

* Expecting average Q2 2017 production volumes in 235,000-240,000 boepd range

* ‍Approximately 175 new wells will be tied-in during second half of 2017​

* Anticipates reaching 250,000 boepd production milestone during second half of August 2017

* Remains on track to achieve full-year 2017 production guidance of 240,000-260,000 boepd​

* ‍Planned outages on TCPL and Spectra/Enbridge were both extended longer than originally estimated​

* Unplanned shutdown on Alliance system further reduced monthly volumes​

* Cash flow, capital spending and cash costs are better or as anticipated for Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

