Feb 13 (Reuters) - Tower International Inc:

* TOWER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND PROVIDES OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $538 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.17 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 INCLUDED A NON-CASH CHARGE OF $27.2 MILLION RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* SEES 2018 ‍REVENUE GROWTH OF 7 PERCENT TO $2.14 BILLION​

* SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EPS OF $4.10 PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF $50 MILLION

* TOWER INTERNATIONAL - OUTLOOK FOR Q1 2018 INCLUDES REVENUE OF $550 MILLION, DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 80 CENTS​

* PROVIDED THREE YEAR NET NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG OF $350 MILLION FOR 2018 THROUGH 2020