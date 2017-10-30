FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月30日 / 下午12点41分 / 更新于 1 天内

BRIEF-Tower International says Q3 earnings per share $0.72

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tower International Inc-

* Tower International reports third quarter results and increases outlook for revenue and adjusted earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 revenue $462 million versus I/B/E/S view $451.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY revenue $1.98 billion

* Tower International Inc - ‍company is raising its FY outlook for adjusted earnings per share by 10 cents to $3.70 per share​

* Tower International Inc - ‍re-affirming FY outlook for adjusted EBITDA of $210 million and positive free cash flow of $55 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

