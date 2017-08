BRIEF-Towerjazz reports Q2 revenue of $345 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tower Semiconductor Ltd -

* TowerJazz announces records in revenues, margins, EBITDA and free cash flow for the second quarter and first half of 2017

* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to $345 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $355 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue up 9 percent

* Qtrly basic earnings per share of $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $345.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $354.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: