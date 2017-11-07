BRIEF-Townsquare Media posts qtrly ‍diluted net income per share of $0.51​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Townsquare Media Inc

* Townsquare Media Inc qtrly ‍diluted net income per share of $0.51​

* Townsquare Media - ‍Net revenue for quarter ended September 30, decreased $1.6 million to $164.1 million, as compared to $165.8 million in same period last year​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $167.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Townsquare Media says “have begun a strategic review of our entertainment business​”

* Townsquare Media Inc says ‍challenges in entertainment segment offset qtrly results from local marketing solutions segment Source text: [bit.ly/2znXUkR] Further company coverage: