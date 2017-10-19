FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 晚上7点37分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp :

* Toyota Motor Corporation issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

* Says confirmed that affected aluminum plates were used in construction of hoods, rear hatch, front door hinge components of certain vehicles‍​

* Says ongoing, initial phase of investigation has been focused on aluminum plates based on information received from Kobe Steel on Oct. 8

* Says aluminum plates satisfy regulatory standards, co’s internal standards for safety, durability performance requirements in affected vehicles

* Says outside of investigation, co continues efforts to identify full impact of all of Kobe Steel's announcements to date Source text: toyota.us/2yCVdxC Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below