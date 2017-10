Oct 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America Inc:

* Toyota recalls certain model year 2005 - 2007, 2009 and 2010 Sienna vehicles

* Says‍​ about 310,000 vehicles are involved in recall of some model year 2005 – 2007, 2009 and 2010 Sienna vehicles in the U.S.

In recalled vehicles, grease inside shift lever assembly could transfer to other components, causing improper function