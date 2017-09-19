FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toys R Us Inc files for voluntary Chapter 11 petitions
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 凌晨3点48分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Toys R Us Inc files for voluntary Chapter 11 petitions

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) -

* Toys R Us Inc commences court-supervised processes to implement financial restructuring

* Toys R Us Inc - Files voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in u.s. And intends to seek protection under CCAA in Canada

* Toys R Us Inc - Operations outside U.S. And Canada not included in proceedings

* Toys R Us Inc - Company receives commitment of over $3.0 billion in debtor-in-possession financing to support operations

* Toys R Us Inc - Co, certain units voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of bankruptcy code in bankruptcy court for eastern district of Virginia in Richmond

* Toys R Us Inc - Canadian subsidiary intends to seek protection in parallel proceedings under companies’ creditors arrangement act in Ontario superior court of justice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

