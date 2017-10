Sept 27 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)

* Qtrly net sales $2.17 billion versus $2.28 billion ‍

* Qtrly net loss attributable to Toys “R” Us Inc $166 million versus $95 million - SEC filing‍​

* Qtrly same store sales down 4.4%