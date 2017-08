Aug 9 (Reuters) - TPI Composites Inc-

* TPI Composites Inc announces second quarter 2017 earnings results and the signing of a new supply agreement for two lines in China

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 sales $248.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $226.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total billings of $231.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: