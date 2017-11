Nov 8 (Reuters) - TPI Composites Inc:

* TPI expands its strategic relationship with Proterra to manufacture composite bus bodies

* TPI Composites - entered into 5-year supply agreement with proterra to be supplier of composite bus bodies for co’s catalyst zero-emission electric buses​

* TPI Composites Inc - ‍under the supply agreement TPI will provide capacity for up to 3,350 bus bodies over five-year period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: