BRIEF-Tractor Supply Co reports Q3 earnings per share $0.72

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tractor Supply Co:

* Tractor Supply Company reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 sales $1.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.68 billion

* Q3 same store sales rose 6.6 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tractor supply co sees ‍fiscal 2017 net sales $7.17 billion - $7.22 billion​

* Tractor Supply Co sees ‍fiscal 2017 earnings per diluted share $3.25 - $3.29​

* Tractor Supply Co sees ‍fiscal 2017 capital expenditures $230 million - $250 million​

* Tractor Supply Co sees ‍fiscal 2017 comparable store sales 1.7pct - 2.2pct​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.25, revenue view $7.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S