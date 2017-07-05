FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin
2017年7月5日 / 下午3点11分 / 1 个月内

BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Trafigura Trading LLC :

* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas

* Trafigura Trading LLC- long term deal starting with immediate effect, enables Trafigura to get up to 100,000 barrels of product per day at Corpus Christi

* Trafigura Trading - Commitment to enable co to buy from producers in Permian Basin, get crude, condensate for co's condensate splitters in Corpus Christi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

