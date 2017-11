Nov 21 (Reuters) - Trans World Entertainment Corp:

* Trans World Entertainment announces third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.22

* Q3 same store sales in fye segment fell 11 percent

* Q3 revenue rose 40.3 percent to $93 million

* Says ‍inventory, including $31.5 million from etailz, was $144.8 million as of Oct 28, 2017, versus $157.8 million, as of Oct 29, 2016​