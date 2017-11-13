FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta respond to notice of termination for south hedland power purchase agreement
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 下午1点39分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta respond to notice of termination for south hedland power purchase agreement

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp

* Transalta And Transalta Renewables respond to notice of termination for the South Hedland Power Purchase Agreement received from Fortescue Metals Group

* Transalta - Co’s unit, Tec Hedland PTY Ltd, got notice of termination of South Hedland Power Purchase Agreement from unit of Fortescue Metals Group

* Transalta Corp - ‍PPA allows FMG to terminate agreement if power station has not reached commercial operation within a specified time period​

* Transalta Corp - FMG continues to be of view that South Hedland Power Station has yet to achieve commercial operation

* Transalta Corp - Co, Transalta Renewables confident all conditions required to establish commercial operations achieved under terms of PPA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below