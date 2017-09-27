FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 mln project financing of new Brunswick Wind assets
2017年9月27日 / 晚上9点57分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 mln project financing of new Brunswick Wind assets

2 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Transalta Renewables Inc

* Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 million project financing of new brunswick wind assets

* Transalta Renewables - ‍bonds to be amortizing , bear interest from their date of issue at rate of 4.454%, payable quarterly, maturing on nov 30, 2033​

* Transalta Renewables Inc - 17.25 mw kent hills iii expansion is expected to begin commercial operation in october 2018

* Transalta Renewables Inc- Canadian hydro developers will redeem all 5.77% debentures, series 3, due june 19, 2018; amount $116 million

* Transalta Renewables - ‍ CHD will also redeem all of its 7.027% unsecured debentures, series 4, due June 11, 2018 in principal amount of $50.5 million ​

* Transalta Renewables-chd will redeem all 7.308 pct unsecured debentures, series 5, due june 11, 2018 in principal amount of US$20 million on october 12, 2017

* Transalta Renewables Inc - redemption price will be $1,045.99 per $1,000 principal amount of the series 3 debentures

* Transalta Renewables- ‍ redemption price to be $1,057.79 per $1,000 principle sum of series 4 debentures,$1,060.59 per $1,000 sum of series 5 debentures​

* Transalta Renewables Inc- proceeds advanced to CHD by co’s unit from financing will be used to partially fund redemption price of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

