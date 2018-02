Feb 22 (Reuters) - Transalta Renewables Inc:

* TRANSALTA RENEWABLES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS, PROVIDES OUTLOOK FOR 2018 AND DECLARES DIVIDENDS

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE C$134 MILLION VERSUS C$94 MILLION A YEAR AGO​

* QTRLY ‍NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.13​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.44​

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (“AFFO”) C$315 MILLION TO C$340 MLN‍​

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA C$400 MILLION TO C$420 MILLION