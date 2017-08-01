BRIEF-Transalta Renewables says Fortescue Metals Group to repurchase Solomon power station

1 分钟阅读
Aug 1 (Reuters) - TransAlta Renewables Inc -
* TransAlta Renewables responds to Fortescue Metals Group's notice to repurchase the Solomon power station
* Gross proceeds from repurchase are estimated to be approximately US$335 million
* Will utilize proceeds in part to repay credit facility used to fund development of South Hedland power station
* TransAlta Renewables- reaffirms cash available for distribution guidance for 2017, and expects CAFD for 2018 to be in line with market expectations
* Expects CAFD for 2018 to be in line with market expectations.
* FMG intends to assume operation and control of power station in November 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: