Oct 25 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada announces agreement to sell Ontario Solar Portfolio

* Deal for ‍for approximately $540 million​

* ‍Entered agreement to sell Ontario Solar Portfolio comprised of 8 facilities with generating capacity of 76 mw to Axium Infinity Solar LP​

* ‍Proceeds from sale of Ontario Solar Portfolio will help fund co’s $24 billion near term capital program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: