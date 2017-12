Dec 27 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp:

* TRANSCANADA CORP - ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS OUTSTANDING U.S. RETAIL POWER CONTRACTS TO EDF ENERGY SERVICES LLC​

* TRANSCANADA CORP - WEDNESDAY‘S ANNOUNCEMENT PART OF CONTINUED WIND DOWN OF TRANSCANADA‘S POWER MARKETING LTD. (TCPM) OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: