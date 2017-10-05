FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects
2017年10月5日 / 中午11点41分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp:

* TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects

* TransCanada Corp - ‍will no longer be proceeding with its proposed Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects​

* TransCanada - reviewing about $1.3 billion carrying value, including allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) capitalized since inception​

* TransCanada Corp - ‍expects an estimated $1 billion after-tax non-cash charge will be recorded in Q4 results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

