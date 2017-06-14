FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transcanada invests $2 bln to expand NGTL system capacity
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月14日

BRIEF-Transcanada invests $2 bln to expand NGTL system capacity

June 14 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp:

* Transcanada invests $2 billion to expand NGTL system capacity

* Transcanada Corp - will move forward with a new $2 billion expansion program on its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd system

* Transcanada Corp - ‍Transcanada will engage communities and indigenous peoples as part of expansion​

* Transcanada Corp - applications for various projects will be filed with national energy board starting in Q4 of 2017

* Transcanada Corp - construction is expected to start in early 2019, with initial projects expected to be in service in Q4 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

