2017年11月9日 / 下午12点42分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Transcanada reports Q3 EPS c$0.70

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada reports solid third quarter 2017 financial results; diversified, low-risk business strategy continues to drive performance

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share c$0.70

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍​ revenues $3,242 million versus $3,632 million

* ‍Expect an estimated $1 billion after-tax non-cash charge will be recorded in Q4 2017​

* ‍Expect to bring $1.6 billion Leach Xpress Project in service in early January 2018​

* ‍Reviewing approximate $1.3 billion carrying value of projects, including AFUDC capitalized since inception​

* ‍Looking forward, anticipate continued “solid” performance as over 95 pct EBITDA is expected from regulated or long-term contracted assets​

* All currencies are Canadian ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

