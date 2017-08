BRIEF-TransCanada responds to PNW LNG decision

July 25 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp:

* Transcanada responds to pnw lng decision; company to be reimbursed for full costs to advance prgt project

* Transcanada Corp - ‍reviewing options related to our proposed prince rupert gas transmission (prgt) project​

* Transcanada Corp - expect to receive reimbursement later in 2017

* Transcanada - ‍notified that Petronas affiliate Pacific Northwest LNG (PNW lNG) would not be proceeding with LNG project near Port Edward​