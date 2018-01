Jan 29 (Reuters) - Transcat Inc:

* TRANSCAT REPORTS 13% OPERATING INCOME GROWTH ON RECORD REVENUE OF $40.5 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 7.1 PERCENT TO $40.5 MILLION

* ‍COMPANY TIGHTENED ITS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TO A RANGE OF $6.0 MILLION TO $6.3 MILLION​