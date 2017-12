Dec 14 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc:

* ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2017

* Q4 REVENUE C$527.2 MILLION, DOWN 5.1%

* ‍QTRLY ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.91, REVENUE VIEW C$537.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍IN PRINTING DIVISION, EXPECT REVENUES FROM ALL SERVICES TO CANADIAN RETAILERS TO REMAIN RELATIVELY STABLE IN FISCAL 2018 VERSUS 2017​

* WILL BENEFIT, IN FIRST MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR, FROM ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION FROM EXPANDED AGREEMENT WITH LOWE‘S CANADA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)